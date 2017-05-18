Niki and the DoveFormed February 2010
Niki and the Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4vp.jpg
2010-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ff33859-ee7b-4e5e-b4cf-68ef5d69e0e8
Niki and the Dove Biography (Wikipedia)
Niki & The Dove are a Swedish indietronica trio from Stockholm, formed in February 2010. The group consists of Malin Dahlström (vocals and production) and Gustaf Karlöf (production), and are signed by TEN Music Group, licensed to Sub Pop and Mercury Records. On 5 December 2011, the BBC announced that the duo had been nominated for the BBC's Sound of 2012 poll, which they ultimately finished in fifth place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Niki and the Dove Tracks
Sort by
Coconut Kiss
Niki and the Dove
Coconut Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Coconut Kiss
Last played on
Sister Brother Mother Father
Niki and the Dove
Sister Brother Mother Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Play It On My Radio
Niki and the Dove
Play It On My Radio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Play It On My Radio
Last played on
Ease My Mind (feat. Niki and The Dove)
Skrillex
Ease My Mind (feat. Niki and The Dove)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Ease My Mind (feat. Niki and The Dove)
Last played on
Ease My Mind (Jai Wolf Remix) (feat. Niki and the Dove)
Skrillex
Ease My Mind (Jai Wolf Remix) (feat. Niki and the Dove)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Ease My Mind (Jai Wolf Remix) (feat. Niki and the Dove)
Last played on
Rock U (feat. Niki and the Dove)
Kleerup
Rock U (feat. Niki and the Dove)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Rock U (feat. Niki and the Dove)
Last played on
Somebody
Niki and the Dove
Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Somebody
Last played on
Dj, Ease My Mind
Niki and the Dove
Dj, Ease My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv66y.jpglink
Dj, Ease My Mind
Last played on
Somebody (Karlsson & Winnberg Remix)
Niki and the Dove
Somebody (Karlsson & Winnberg Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Love To The Test
Niki and the Dove
Love To The Test
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Love To The Test
Last played on
Tomorrow
Niki and the Dove
Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btnbm.jpglink
Tomorrow
Last played on
Somebody (Bobby Tank Remix)
Niki and the Dove
Somebody (Bobby Tank Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Somebody (Bobby Tank Remix)
Last played on
Somebody (Kutz Remix)
Niki and the Dove
Somebody (Kutz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Somebody (Kutz Remix)
Last played on
The Fox
Niki and the Dove
The Fox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
The Fox
Last played on
Tomorrow (Crush Remix)
Niki and the Dove
Tomorrow (Crush Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Tomorrow (Crush Remix)
Last played on
Mother Protect (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Niki and the Dove
Mother Protect (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vp.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T22:31:46
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Back to artist