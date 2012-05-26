WanderléaBorn 5 June 1946
Wanderléa
1946-06-05
Wanderléa Biography (Wikipedia)
Wanderléa Charlup Boere Salim (born June 5, 1946 in Governador Valadares, Brazil) is a Brazilian singer, and former co-host of the historic TV show Jovem Guarda alongside Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos. The show aired on TV Record between 1965 and 1968. Wanderléa was nicknamed Ternurinha (roughly "little darling") after her first hit "Ternura" ("Somehow it got to be tomorrow").
