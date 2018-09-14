The Grascals is a six-piece bluegrass band hailing from Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2004, the band has since gained a level of notability by playing on the Grand Ole Opry and in bluegrass festivals around the country.

In 2005 the band won the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Emerging Artist of the Year Award, as well as the Song of the Year award for "Me and John and Paul". In 2006 and 2007, they won the IBMA Entertainer of the Year.

The Grascals have released two albums, both on Rounder Records. The first eponymous debut featured guest vocals from Dolly Parton on Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas". Their 2006 album, Long List of Heartaches, features artists such as Steve Wariner, George Jones, The Jordanaires, and Dierks Bentley. Their third album, Keep on Walkin', came out July 15, 2008.