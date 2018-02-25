Donald BellBorn 19 June 1934
Donald Bell
1934-06-19
Donald Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Bell (born 19 June 1934) is a Canadian bass-baritone and vocal pedagogue. For over four decades he actively performed in concerts and operas internationally. He retired from performance in 1994. As a vocal pedagogue he has researched and published studies on vocal acoustics and laryngeal function. He is the founder of the Vocal Arts Acoustical Research Group at the University of Calgary, where he currently serves on the voice faculty.
Donald Bell Tracks
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 ("Choral"), 4th Movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 ("Choral"), 4th Movement
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 ("Choral"), 4th Movement
Choir
Choir
Last played on
Eight Songs For A Mad King
The Fires of London
Eight Songs For A Mad King
Eight Songs For A Mad King
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-13T21:59:38
13
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 10
Round House, The
1976-07-26T21:59:38
26
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 10
Round House, The
Proms 1970: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-21T21:59:38
21
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-14T21:59:38
14
Sep
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-15T21:59:38
15
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
