Imaad shahSon of naseerudin shah
Imaad shah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fe2ed71-b92f-4e04-a5ed-a440d7c6dd8d
Imaad shah Biography (Wikipedia)
Imaad Shah, born Imaaduddin Shah, is an Indian actor and musician. He is the son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, his maternal grandmother was actress Dina Pathak. He is also a theatre actor, and works with theatre company Motley, founded by Naseeruddin Shah and Benjamin Gilani. He has been a part of many productions including Katha Collage, Waiting for Godot, By George and Manto Ismat Haazir Hain, apart from working with other groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Imaad shah Tracks
Sort by
Calcutta Kiss
Imaad shah
Calcutta Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calcutta Kiss
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist