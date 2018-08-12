Imaad Shah, born Imaaduddin Shah, is an Indian actor and musician. He is the son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, his maternal grandmother was actress Dina Pathak. He is also a theatre actor, and works with theatre company Motley, founded by Naseeruddin Shah and Benjamin Gilani. He has been a part of many productions including Katha Collage, Waiting for Godot, By George and Manto Ismat Haazir Hain, apart from working with other groups.