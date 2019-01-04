King's ConsortBen Tavera King & Jessita Reyes
King's Consort
Sonata No 2 in B flat major for two violins and continuo
Henry Purcell
See the conquering hero (Judas Maccabeus)
George Frideric Handel
Concerto for string orchestra in C major (RV.114)
Antonio Vivaldi
Sonata for trumpet, two violins & continuo in D major
Arcangelo Corelli
La Rejouissance (Music for the Royal Fireworks)
George Frideric Handel
O come sei gentile
Claudio Monteverdi
The Duke of Gloucester's trumpet suite
Henry Purcell
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
Henry Purcell
Trumpet Concerto No 2 in C major (2nd mvt)
Michael Haydn
Sonata No 4 in D minor, Z 805
Henry Purcell
3 Airs from Vauxhall Gardens
George Frideric Handel
Concerto à 5 for oboe & strings in D minor, Op 9 No 2
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Let thy hand be strengthened
George Frideric Handel
How can I stay when love invites? (Esther)
George Frideric Handel
Welcome as the dawn of day (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Overture from Tafelmusik
Georg Philipp Telemann
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
François Couperin
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Quadro for 2 violins, viola & continuo in B flat major
Georg Philipp Telemann
Let thy hand be strengthened
George Frideric Handel
I was glad
Hubert Parry
Concerto Grosso in F major, Op 6, No 9
Arcangelo Corelli
Lauda Jerusalem, RV 609
Antonio Vivaldi
They that go down to the sea in ships
Henry Purcell
Sonata No 5 in G minor, Z 806
Henry Purcell
Troisieme leçon de ténèbres
François Couperin
A Pastoral Elegy on the Death of Mr John Playford
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord always
Henry Purcell
Laudate Ceciliam Z.329
Henry Purcell
O fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Henry Purcell
Beatus vir à 6 (Selva morale e spirituale)
Claudio Monteverdi
