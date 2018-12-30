Mark LesterBorn 11 July 1985
Mark Lester
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fdd23a5-c12b-481b-a186-00d36f4a0646
Mark Lester Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Lester (born Mark A. Letzer; 11 July 1958) is an English former child actor who starred in a number of British and European films in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1968 he played a starring role in the film Oliver!, a musical version of the Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist. Lester also made several appearances in a number of British television series. In 1977, after appearing in the all-star international action adventure film The Prince and the Pauper, he retired from acting. In the 1980s, he trained as an osteopath specialising in sport injuries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Lester Tracks
Sort by
Where Is Love?
Mark Lester
Where Is Love?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is Love?
Last played on
Who Will Buy
Oliver! Film Soundtrack & Mark Lester
Who Will Buy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Buy
Performer
Last played on
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Last played on
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Last played on
Food Glorious Food
Mark Lester And Boys
Food Glorious Food
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Food Glorious Food
Performer
Last played on
Food, Glorious Food!
Mark Lester
Food, Glorious Food!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Food, Glorious Food!
Last played on
Food, Glorious Food
Mark Lester
Food, Glorious Food
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Food, Glorious Food
Last played on
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Last played on
I'd Do Anything
Jack Wild
I'd Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Do Anything
Last played on
Who Will Buy
Mark Lester
Who Will Buy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Buy
Performer
Last played on
Who Will Buy?
Mark Lester
Who Will Buy?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Buy?
Last played on
I'd Do Anything
Jack Wild
I'd Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Do Anything
Last played on
Consider Yourself
Jack Wild, Mark Lester & Ensemble
Consider Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651v7d.jpglink
Consider Yourself
Performer
Last played on
Mark Lester Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist