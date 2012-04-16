Red MurrellBorn 27 June 1921. Died 10 February 2001
Red Murrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fdcf700-beca-4269-8b9e-9a34e86de212
Red Murrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Joyce Wayne "Red" Murrell (June 27, 1921 – February 10, 2001) was a Western swing performer from Missouri. He led one of the more notable Western swing bands in California, Red Murrell and his Ozark Playboys. He was a popular session guitar player for many other artists as well. Early in his career, he played with Billy Hughes's band, The Pals of the Pecos. In 1954 he went to work as a disc jockey for KEEN radio (1370 AM) in San Jose.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Murrell Tracks
Sort by
Ernest Tubb's Talking Blues
Red Murrell
Ernest Tubb's Talking Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ernest Tubb's Talking Blues
Last played on
Red Murrell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist