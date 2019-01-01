Bl'astUS hardcore punk band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1990
Bl'ast
1982
Bl'ast Biography (Wikipedia)
Blast (stylized as BL'AST!) is an American punk rock band formed in 1983 in Santa Cruz, California. After breaking up in 1991, they reunited in 2001 and again in 2013. To date, Blast has released three original studio albums (the latest being 1989's Take the Manic Ride), and they have gone through several line-up changes, leaving vocalist Clifford Dinsmore and guitarist Mike Neider as the only constant members.
