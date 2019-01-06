Zager & Evans
Zager & Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Zager and Evans was a US rock-pop duo of the late 1960s and early 1970s named after its two members, Denny Zager (born 1944, Wymore, Nebraska) and Rick Evans (born 1943, Lincoln, Nebraska). They are best known for their 1969 hit single "In the Year 2525", and the fact that they never had another national hit record.
Zager & Evans Tracks
In The Year 2525
In The Year 2525
