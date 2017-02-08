Hans PischnerBorn 20 February 1914. Died 15 October 2016
Hans Pischner (1914-2016) was a German harpsichordist, musicologist, opera director, and politician active in the German Democratic Republic. He encouraged the creation of musical and artistic cultural institutions in East Germany, and used his position in the SED to prevent any further brain drain of artists and musicians after the Berlin Wall was constructed by encouraging and supporting the arts. He served as Chairman of the Kulturbund from 1977 until German reunification in 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
