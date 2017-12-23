Stanton Moore (born July 9, 1972) is an American funk, jazz, and rock drummer from New Orleans. Most widely known as a founding member of Galactic, Moore has also pursued a solo recording career (beginning with his 1998 debut All Kooked Out!) and recorded with bands as diverse as jazz-funk keyboardist Robert Walter and heavy metal act Corrosion of Conformity.

He also travels internationally to teach New Orleans drumming, writes regularly for drumming magazines, and releases instructional books and videos. In 2017 Moore established the Stanton Moore Drum Academy.