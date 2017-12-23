Stanton MooreBorn 9 July 1972
Stanton Moore
1972-07-09
Stanton Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanton Moore (born July 9, 1972) is an American funk, jazz, and rock drummer from New Orleans. Most widely known as a founding member of Galactic, Moore has also pursued a solo recording career (beginning with his 1998 debut All Kooked Out!) and recorded with bands as diverse as jazz-funk keyboardist Robert Walter and heavy metal act Corrosion of Conformity.
He also travels internationally to teach New Orleans drumming, writes regularly for drumming magazines, and releases instructional books and videos. In 2017 Moore established the Stanton Moore Drum Academy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stanton Moore Tracks
Here Come The Girls (feat. Cyril Neville & Trombone Shorty)
Night People (feat. Maceo Parker)
Keep On Gwine
Cleanse this House
Maple Plank
Water From An Ancient Well
(Put On Your) Big People's Shoes
