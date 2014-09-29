The TeenagersFrench pop-rock-trancers. Formed 2005
The Teenagers
2005
The Teenagers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Teenagers are a French synth-pop band formed in late 2005, originally as a joke. They achieved some degree of notoriety with the song "Homecoming", both for its catchy sound and for its explicit content. Their debut album Reality Check was released in the UK on 17 March 2008 and 18 March 2008 in the rest of Europe and the United States.
The Teenagers Tracks
Homecoming
Homecoming
Starlett Johansson
Starlett Johansson
