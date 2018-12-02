Phil James
Phil James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fc6b383-f2e6-4321-9621-cb9e7c500f27
Phil James Tracks
Sort by
Doesn't Have To Be This Way
Phil James
Doesn't Have To Be This Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doesn't Have To Be This Way
Last played on
Oxwich Bay
Phil James
Oxwich Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oxwich Bay
Last played on
Just Not The Same
Phil Lames
Just Not The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Not The Same
Performer
Last played on
Promises To Keep
Phil James
Promises To Keep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promises To Keep
Last played on
Aberfan
Phil James
Aberfan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aberfan
Last played on
Just Not the Same
Phil James
Just Not the Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Not the Same
Last played on
It's Her
Phil James
It's Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Her
Last played on
Keep Me Safe
Phil James
Keep Me Safe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Me Safe
Last played on
Keep Me Alive
Phil James
Keep Me Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Me Alive
Last played on
Baby I'm With You
Phil James
Baby I'm With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I'm With You
Last played on
God Loves
Phil James
God Loves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Loves
Last played on
God Loves You
Phil James
God Loves You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Loves You
Last played on
Grand Slam Fever
Phil James
Grand Slam Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Slam Fever
Last played on
Back to artist