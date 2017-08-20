Teddy EdwardsJazz saxophonist. Born 26 April 1924. Died 20 April 2003
1924-04-26
Teddy Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Marcus Edwards (April 26, 1924 – April 20, 2003) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist on the west coast of the U.S.
Mississippi Lad
Al Viola
The Sermon
Blues For Yna Yna
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Robert Isabell, Gene Porter, James King, Snooky Young, Howard McGhee, Karl George, Vic Dickenson, Gene Roland, Teddy Edwards, Vernon Biddle, Bob Kesterson & Roy Porter
Sunset Eyes
Going Home
Taking Off
