Anna Tomowa-Sintow (Bulgarian: Анна Томова-Синтова, by official transliteration Anna Tomova-Sintova, born September 22, 1941, in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria) is a Bulgarian soprano who has sung to great acclaim in all the major opera houses around the world in a repertoire that includes Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Strauss. She enjoyed a particularly close professional relationship with conductor Herbert von Karajan from 1973 until the conductor's death in 1989.
Hab' mir's gelobt
Strauss
Hab' mir's gelobt
Hab' mir's gelobt
Last played on
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
4 Letzte Lieder AV.150 for voice and orchestra: Im Abendrot
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Strauss, Herbert von Karajan & Anna Tomowa-Sintow
4 Letzte Lieder AV.150 for voice and orchestra: Im Abendrot
4 Letzte Lieder AV.150 for voice and orchestra: Im Abendrot
