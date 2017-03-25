Steven Dirk Gilmore (born January 21, 1943, Trenton, New Jersey) is an American jazz double-bassist.

Gilmore picked up bass when he was twelve years old and played locally in Philadelphia as a teenager. At age 17 he enrolled at the Advanced School of Contemporary Music, run by Oscar Peterson, and later in the 1960s played with Ira Sullivan and the Baker's Dozen Big Band. He joined Flip Phillips's group in 1967 and remained with Phillips until 1971, after which he worked with Al Cohn and Zoot Sims, Mose Allison, The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, Phil Woods, Richie Cole, and the National Jazz Ensemble. In the 1980s he played with John Coates, Meredith D'Ambrosio, Dave Frishberg, Hal Galper, Tom Harrell, and Toshiko Akiyoshi, as well as with Woods; he and Woods would remain collaborators into the 1990s. In 1988 he began working with Dave Liebman, with whom he would work intermittently through the late 1990s. Other associations in the 1990s included Carol Sloane, Susannah McCorkle, Bill Charlap, and Jim Hall.