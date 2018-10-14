Cashmere CatBorn 29 November 1987
Magnus August Høiberg (born 29 November 1987), known professionally as Cashmere Cat, is a Norwegian DJ, record producer, musician and turntablist. He is best known for producing songs for various artists, as well as remixing and editing songs from those respective artists as well. He also represented Norway in the DMC World DJ Championships as DJ Final from 2006 to 2009. His debut EP, Mirror Maru, released in October 2012, gained recognition from several other producers.
His debut studio album, 9, was released on 28 April 2017.
