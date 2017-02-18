Ghost Loft
Danny Choi, better known by his stage name Ghost Loft, is an American songwriter, record producer and recording artist based in Los Angeles.
The artist's genres include electronic music and R&B. Ghost Loft has remixed tracks by artists such as Two Door Cinema Club and The Neighbourhood.
