BrainticketFormed 1968
Brainticket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fbbcf55-9fc9-4e06-99dc-ef76d5816dcd
Brainticket Biography (Wikipedia)
Brainticket is an experimental European krautrock band most active in the early 1970s, and known for its use of exotic instruments and jazz-inspired compositions. The only constant member has been Belgian musician Joel Vandroogenbroeck. The band continues to perform concerts and release albums in the 2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brainticket Tracks
Sort by
Black Sand
Brainticket
Black Sand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Sand
Last played on
Like A Place In The Sun
Brainticket
Like A Place In The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Place In The Sun
Last played on
One Morning
Brainticket
One Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Morning
Last played on
Cosmic Wind
Brainticket
Cosmic Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmic Wind
Last played on
Egyptian Kings
Brainticket
Egyptian Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Egyptian Kings
Last played on
Brainticket Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist