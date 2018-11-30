ChicoX-Factor finalist. Born 4 November 1971
Chico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fb9a5c9-8959-48b8-a98d-6a98dd2622d4
Chico Biography (Wikipedia)
Yousseph "Chico" Slimani (born 2 April 1971)[citation needed] is a British singer who rose to prominence in the United Kingdom after reaching the quarter-finals of the 2005 series of the talent show The X Factor. In 2006, he had a number one hit on the British charts entitled "It's Chico Time". In 2008, he appeared on the reality TV show CelebAir where he placed third.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chico Tracks
Sort by
It's Chico Time
Chico
It's Chico Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Chico Time
Last played on
It's England Time
Chico
It's England Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's England Time
Last played on
Chico Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist