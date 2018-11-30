Yousseph "Chico" Slimani (born 2 April 1971)[citation needed] is a British singer who rose to prominence in the United Kingdom after reaching the quarter-finals of the 2005 series of the talent show The X Factor. In 2006, he had a number one hit on the British charts entitled "It's Chico Time". In 2008, he appeared on the reality TV show CelebAir where he placed third.