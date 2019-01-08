LizzoMinnesota rapper Melissa Jefferson. Born 27 April 1988
Lizzo
Lizzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Melissa Jefferson (born April 27, 1988), better known by her stage name Lizzo, is an American alternative hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a founding member of indie hip hop groups The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb, Ellypseas, and Absynthe. Her debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in 2013. Two years later, Lizzobangers was followed by Big Grrrl Small World in 2015, which, only one year later, was followed with the 2016 major-label EP Coconut Oil.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lizzo Tracks
