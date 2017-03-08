Gene Dozier and The Brotherhood
Gene Dozier and The Brotherhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fb5187a-d875-4df2-a7c3-3e7afb5a532f
Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Testify
Gene Dozier and The Brotherhood
I Wanna Testify
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Testify
Last played on
Hunk Of Funk
Gene Dozier and The Brotherhood
Hunk Of Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hunk Of Funk
Last played on
A Hunk Of Funk
Gene Dozier
A Hunk Of Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Hunk Of Funk
Performer
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist