Shane Patrick Roche (born 11 March 1964), known as Shane Richie, is an English actor, comedian, television presenter and singer. Following initial success as a stage and screen performer, he became best known for his portrayal of the character Alfie Moon in the BBC One soap opera EastEnders between 2002 and 2005 and then again from 2010 until 2016 and then in its spin-off RTÉ Drama Redwater in 2017. He returned to EastEnders in 2018.

Richie has presented a number of BBC game shows including Reflex, Win Your Wish List and Decimate.

He also regularly appears in pantomime and in the last few years has starred as Robin Hood. He first took the role appearing at the Mayflower Theatre Southampton in 2016, then repeated it again in 2017 at the New Victoria Theatre Woking. He then reprised the role once again in 2018 at the Milton Keynes Theatre.