Shunske SatoBorn 10 June 1984
Shunske Sato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fb4b983-6cc6-428f-87d7-639817736175
Shunske Sato Biography (Wikipedia)
Shunsuke Sato (佐藤 俊介 Satō Shunsuke, born 10 June 1984 in Tokyo) is a Japanese born, classical and baroque violinist and violist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shunske Sato Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV1042
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV1042
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV1042
Last played on
Back to artist