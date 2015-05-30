Mathilde Santing (born Mathilde Eleveld, 24 October 1958) is a Dutch singer.

Santing was born in Amstelveen, Netherlands. She started receiving national attention in 1981 after she appeared in a Dutch television program called Sonja Op Maandag hosted by Sonja Barend. Over the next 25 years, she released a steady stream of albums, making her a fixture in the Dutch music scene.

In the 2006/2007 theatre season, she appeared in the role of Glinda in Joop van den Ende's production of the musical The Wiz. In November 2012, she collaborated with Todd Rundgren and the Dutch Metropole Orchestra. At the Paradiso venue in Amsterdam Todd Rundgren was backed by three backing vocalists, including Santing, with whom he sang a duet that night. During her career, she covered 14 of his songs.

She the winner of the Buma Cultuur Pop Award (Popprijs) for 1985, the first edition of the award.

On 27 April 2007, Santing was knighted by Queen Beatrix (Order of Oranje-Nassau).