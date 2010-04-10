Nemours Jean-Baptiste (February 2, 1918 – May 18, 1985) was a Haitian saxophonist, writer, and band leader. He is credited with being the inventor of compas, also known as compas direct, a style of Haitian music.

Nemours nicknamed "maestro" married Marie-Félicité Olivier with whom he had two daughters, Yvrose, Marie-Denise and a son, Yves-Nemours. Nemours dedicated many songs to his friends and fans. The 1967 composition "Ti Carole", dedicated to his fan Kouri, became famous and is still a favorite.

In the early sixties, many of the Group Compas Direct's compositions were in praise of women and healthy relationships "Ti Carole" was one of the famous hit that remains amongst the Top ten list for over a year. Nemours and the Group performed at several New York night club in the early seventies to be con