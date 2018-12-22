Maggie LindemannBorn 21 July 1998
Maggie Lindemann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p057mxt6.jpg
1998-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8facd4ef-bd7e-4ad1-b0bd-42e59017ce0f
Maggie Lindemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Maggie Lindemann (born July 21, 1998) is a singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles. Her 2016 debut single "Pretty Girl" peaked at number 2 in Sweden, number 4 in Belgium, number 8 in Norway and the UK and number 16 in the Netherlands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maggie Lindemann Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
Maggie Lindemann
Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054qqhc.jpglink
Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
Last played on
Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes X CADE Remix)
Maggie Lindemann
Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes X CADE Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057mxt6.jpglink
Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes X CADE Remix)
Last played on
Personal (feat. Maggie Lindemann)
The Vamps
Personal (feat. Maggie Lindemann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jt0wx.jpglink
Personal (feat. Maggie Lindemann)
Last played on
Back to artist