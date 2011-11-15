Gay for Johnny Depp was a hardcore band formed in New York, USA. Members were: Sid Jagger (Guitar – Real name: Joseph Grillo), Marty Leopard (Vocals – Real name: Arty Shepherd), Chelsea Piers (Bass), JJ Samanen (drums). They were known for the lyrical content of their songs, which is often concerned with the band's homoerotic obsession over the actor Johnny Depp.