Gay for Johnny Depp. Formed 2004. Disbanded 31 October 2011
Gay for Johnny Depp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
Gay for Johnny Depp Biography (Wikipedia)
Gay for Johnny Depp was a hardcore band formed in New York, USA. Members were: Sid Jagger (Guitar – Real name: Joseph Grillo), Marty Leopard (Vocals – Real name: Arty Shepherd), Chelsea Piers (Bass), JJ Samanen (drums). They were known for the lyrical content of their songs, which is often concerned with the band's homoerotic obsession over the actor Johnny Depp.
Gay for Johnny Depp Tracks
Shh, Put The Shiv To My Throat
Come on Feel the Boize
Suckcess
