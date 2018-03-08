Elaine BrownBorn 2 March 1943
Elaine Brown (born March 2, 1943) is an American prison activist, writer, singer, and former Black Panther Party chairwoman who is based in Oakland, California. Brown briefly ran for the Green Party presidential nomination in 2008. She currently lives in Oakland, California.
Until We're Free
