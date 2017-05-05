Yngwie J. MalmsteenBorn 30 June 1963
Yngwie J. Malmsteen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fa5d80d-37e8-4133-9d5c-6bad446c63f0
Yngwie J. Malmsteen Biography (Wikipedia)
Yngwie Johan Malmsteen (born Lars Johan Yngve Lannerbäck; 30 June 1963) is a Swedish guitarist, songwriter and bandleader. Malmsteen first became known in the 1980s for his neoclassical metal playing style in heavy metal, and has released 20 studio albums in a career spanning almost 40 years. In 2009, Time magazine rated Malmsteen as among the 10 greatest electric guitar players of all time.
Yngwie J. Malmsteen Tracks
Making Love
Yngwie J. Malmsteen
Making Love
Making Love
Mistreated
Yngwie J. Malmsteen
Mistreated
Mistreated
