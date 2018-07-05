PlastiscinesFormed 2004
Plastiscines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Plastiscines are a French all-female rock band who perform their songs in both French and English. They have released three albums, spanning from garage rock revival and pop punk to disco-orientered pop music.
Plastiscines Tracks
(Zazie Fait De La) Bicyclette
Plastiscines
(Zazie Fait De La) Bicyclette
(Zazie Fait De La) Bicyclette
Camera
Plastiscines
Camera
Camera
Another Kiss
Plastiscines
Another Kiss
Another Kiss
