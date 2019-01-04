KarizmaHouse producer Kris Klayton. Born 28 March 1970
Karizma
1970-03-28
Karizma Real Name: Christopher Clayton (Born on March 28, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland, United States) is an American electronic musician, DJ and record producer, known for his wide variety of music production in deep house, deep techno, hip hop, jazz, and broken beat .
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
