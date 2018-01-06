Nappy BrownBorn 12 October 1929. Died 20 September 2008
Nappy Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f9fe421-4255-485e-8180-638fbe1f3401
Nappy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Napoleon Brown Goodson Culp (October 12, 1929 – September 20, 2008) better known by his stage name Nappy Brown, was an American R&B singer. His hits include the 1955 Billboard chart #2, "Don't Be Angry", "Little By Little", and "Night Time Is the Right Time". His style was recognizable; Brown used a wide vibrato, melisma, and distinctive extra syllables, in particular, "li-li-li-li-li."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nappy Brown Tracks
Sort by
Coal Miner
Nappy Brown
Coal Miner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coal Miner
Last played on
It Don't Hurt No More
Nappy Brown
It Don't Hurt No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Don't Hurt No More
Last played on
Little By Little
Nappy Brown
Little By Little
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little By Little
Love locks
Nappy Brown
Love locks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love locks
Don't Be Angry
Nappy Brown
Don't Be Angry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be Angry
Just A Little Love
Nappy Brown
Just A Little Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just A Little Love
Last played on
Nappy Brown Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist