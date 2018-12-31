Ambrose and His Orchestra
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Blue Skies Are Round The Corner
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Dancing in the Dark
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Dancing in the Dark
Coming In On A Wing And A Prayer
Anne Shelton
Coming In On A Wing And A Prayer
Coming In On A Wing And A Prayer
The King Is Still In London
Ambrose and His Orchestra
The King Is Still In London
Ma, I Miss Your Apple Pie
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Ma, I Miss Your Apple Pie
Just A Wearying For You
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Just A Wearying For You
Meet The Sun Half-Way
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Meet The Sun Half-Way
Round the Marble Arch
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Round the Marble Arch
Big Ben Is Saying Goodnight
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Big Ben Is Saying Goodnight
Peter's Pop Keeps A Lollipop Shop
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Peter's Pop Keeps A Lollipop Shop
The Sun Has Got His Hat On
Ambrose and His Orchestra
The Sun Has Got His Hat On
I Wanna Be Loved By You (feat. Sam Browne)
Ambrose and His Orchestra
I Wanna Be Loved By You (feat. Sam Browne)
Ole Buttermilk Sky
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Ole Buttermilk Sky
We're Tops On Saturday Night
Ambrose and His Orchestra
We're Tops On Saturday Night
Deep Henderson
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Deep Henderson
(You'd Be So) Easy To Love
Ambrose and His Orchestra
(You'd Be So) Easy To Love
It's The Talk Of The Town
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Just One More Chance
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Just One More Chance
My Love Parade
Ambrose and His Orchestra
My Love Parade
Streamline Strut
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Streamline Strut
When Day Is Done
Ambrose and His Orchestra
When Day Is Done
Night And Day
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Night And Day
Happy Days Are Here Again
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Happy Days Are Here Again
Amaplola
Anne Shelton
Amaplola
Who's Been Polishing The Sun
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Who's Been Polishing The Sun
Jeepers Creepers
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Jeepers Creepers
Plain Jane
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Plain Jane
Plain Jane
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Plain Jane
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Anne Shelton
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Here Lies Love
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Here Lies Love
Happy Days Are Here Again
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Happy Days Are Here Again
