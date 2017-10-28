Jean Daetwyler (24 January 1907, Basel – 4 June 1994, Sierre) was a Swiss composer and musician. He is barely remembered, mostly for his largely forgotten works for alphorn inspired by Jozsef Molnar beginning in 1970. Also inspired by trombonist Branimir Slokar [sl] and other aspects of Swiss culture.

Daetwyler was a pupil of Vincent d'Indy at the Paris Conservatoire. He returned to Switzerland in 1933 to teach for over four decades.