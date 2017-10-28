Jean DaetwylerBorn 24 January 1907. Died 4 June 1994
Jean Daetwyler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f99cde9-09a4-493f-b2bc-1aab55b6b5bc
Jean Daetwyler Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Daetwyler (24 January 1907, Basel – 4 June 1994, Sierre) was a Swiss composer and musician. He is barely remembered, mostly for his largely forgotten works for alphorn inspired by Jozsef Molnar beginning in 1970. Also inspired by trombonist Branimir Slokar [sl] and other aspects of Swiss culture.
Daetwyler was a pupil of Vincent d'Indy at the Paris Conservatoire. He returned to Switzerland in 1933 to teach for over four decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Daetwyler Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for Alphorn and Orchestra; 4th mvt, Totentanz
Jean Daetwyler
Concerto for Alphorn and Orchestra; 4th mvt, Totentanz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for Alphorn and Orchestra; 4th mvt, Totentanz
Last played on
Jean Daetwyler Links
Back to artist