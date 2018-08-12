Cyril RitchardAustralian actor. Born 1 December 1897. Died 18 December 1977
Cyril Ritchard
1897-12-01
Cyril Ritchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyril Joseph Trimnell-Ritchard (1 December 1898 – 18 December 1977), known professionally as Cyril Ritchard, was an Australian stage, screen and television actor, and director. He is probably best remembered today for his performance as Captain Hook in the Mary Martin musical production of Peter Pan. In 1945, he played Gabriele Eisenstein in Gay Rosalinda at the Palace theatre in London, a version of Strauss's Die Fledermaus by Erich Wolfgang Korngold in which he appeared with Peter Graves. The show was conducted by Richard Tauber and ran for almost a year.
Cyril Ritchard Tracks
Where Would You Be Without Me
Anthony Newley
Where Would You Be Without Me
Where Would You Be Without Me
Last played on
A Wonderful Day Like Today
Cyril Pritchard
A Wonderful Day Like Today
A Wonderful Day Like Today
Performer
Last played on
Look At That Face
Cyril Ritchard
Look At That Face
Look At That Face
Performer
Last played on
A wonderful Day like today
Cyril Ritchard
A wonderful Day like today
A wonderful Day like today
Last played on
No Wonder Taxes Are High
Cyril Ritchard
No Wonder Taxes Are High
No Wonder Taxes Are High
Last played on
Captain Hook's Waltz (Peter Pan)
Cyril Ritchard
Captain Hook's Waltz (Peter Pan)
