Russian cellist Anastasia Kobekina’s prizes include the Prix Thierry Scherz and the Prix André Hoffmann at Sommets Musicaux de Gstaad, which included a recording with orchestra for the Swiss label Claves. In 2016 she won the soloist prize of the renowned German festival Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the 2nd prize at the prestigious George Enescu Competition in Bucharest. In 2015 Anastasia won Germany’s prestigious youth competition Tonali15, which included the loan of a cello made by Guadagnini for three years; in her native Russia she was winner of television contests Nutcracker in 2007 and New Names in 2008.

As a soloist Anastasia has played with Gidon Kremer’s Kremerata Baltica and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, and at venues worldwide including New York’s Lincoln Center and Avery Fisher Hall, the Berlin Konzerthaus, Zurich Tonhalle and the Mariinsky Theatre St Petersburg.