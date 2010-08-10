Jaybird ColemanBorn 20 May 1896. Died 28 January 1950
Jaybird Coleman
1896-05-20
Jaybird Coleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Burl C. "Jaybird" Coleman (May 20, 1896 – January 28, 1950) was an American country blues harmonica player, vocalist, and guitarist. He was a popular musical attraction throughout Alabama and recorded several sides in the late 1920s and early 1930s.
