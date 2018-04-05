Jens Petter AntonsenBorn 2 August 1963
Jens Petter Antonsen
Jens Petter Antonsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jens Petter Antonsen (born 2 August 1963) is a Norwegian musician (trumpet), known studio musician from a large number of recordings and television shows. He is the son of bandleader Odd R. Antonsen, and brother of musicians Ole Edvard and Tom Erik Antonsen.
Jens Petter Antonsen Tracks
Suite for orchestra no.3 in D major (BWV.1068)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite for orchestra no.3 in D major (BWV.1068)
Suite for orchestra no.3 in D major (BWV.1068)
Ensemble
