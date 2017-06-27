The Clash70s–80s British punk rock band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1986
The Clash were an English rock band formed in London in 1976 as a key player in the original wave of British punk rock. They have also contributed to the post-punk and new wave movements that emerged in the wake of punk and employed elements of a variety of genres including reggae, dub, funk, ska and rockabilly. For most of their recording career, the Clash consisted of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Joe Strummer, lead guitarist and lead vocalist Mick Jones, bassist Paul Simonon, and drummer Nicky "Topper" Headon. Headon left the group in 1982, and internal friction led to Jones' departure the following year. The group continued with new members, but finally disbanded in early 1986.
The Clash achieved commercial success in the United Kingdom with the release of their self-titled debut album, The Clash, in 1977. Their third album, London Calling, released in the UK in December 1979, earned them popularity in the United States when it was released there the following month. It was declared the best album of the 1980s a decade later by Rolling Stone. In 1982, they reached new heights of success with the release of Combat Rock, which spawned the US top 10 hit "Rock the Casbah", helping the album to achieve a 2× Platinum certification there. Their final album, Cut the Crap, was released in 1985.
Cerys and an audience of 6 Music listeners chat to Mick Jones, Topper Headon and Paul Simonon.
The Clash with Cerys at Maida Vale Special
Cerys Matthews chats to Topper Headon of The Clash about his life in music.
Cerys Matthews and Topper Headon (full interview)
Cerys Matthews hosts an audience with The Clash at the legendary Maida Vale studios.
Preview: Cerys and The Clash
Mick Jones & Paul Simonon of The Clash discuss the music that influenced them growing up.
The Clash chat with Jools
Mick, Paul & Topper from punk rock band The Clash chat with Gideon about their influences.
The Clash chat with Gideon
Members of The Clash talk about their personal styles and their early breakthrough.
The Clash on their breakthrough
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
Rock The Casbah
Career Opportunities
The Guns Of Brixton
London Calling
Broadway
I Fought The Law
(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais
Stay Free
