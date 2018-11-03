The Stanley BrothersDisbanded 1966
The Stanley Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f918972-81e9-43a5-80a4-d244a42dc5b2
The Stanley Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stanley Brothers were an American bluegrass duo of singer-songwriters and musicians made up of brothers Carter Stanley (1925–1966) and Ralph Stanley (1927–2016). Ralph and Carter performed as The Stanley Brothers with their band, The Clinch Mountain Boys, from 1946 to 1966. Ralph kept the band name when he continued as a solo artist after Carter's death, from 1967 until his own death in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stanley Brothers Tracks
Sort by
I Dont Want Your Rambling Letters
The Stanley Brothers
I Dont Want Your Rambling Letters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Man Of Constant Sorrow
The Stanley Brothers
I'm A Man Of Constant Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Man Of Constant Sorrow
Last played on
He Said 'if I Be Lifted Up'
The Stanley Brothers
He Said 'if I Be Lifted Up'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Life of Sorrow
Darrell "Pee Wee" Lambert
A Life of Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Life of Sorrow
Last played on
Blue Moon
The Stanley Brothers
Blue Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Moon
Last played on
Gonna Paint the Town
The Stanley Brothers
Gonna Paint the Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Paint the Town
Last played on
(Say) Won't You Be Mine
The Stanley Brothers
(Say) Won't You Be Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Say) Won't You Be Mine
Last played on
Highway Of Regret
The Stanley Brothers
Highway Of Regret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highway Of Regret
Last played on
The White Dove
The Stanley Brothers
The White Dove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The White Dove
Last played on
Rank Strangers
The Stanley Brothers
Rank Strangers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rank Strangers
Last played on
White Dove
The Stanley Brothers
White Dove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Dove
Last played on
Mountain Dew
The Stanley Brothers
Mountain Dew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountain Dew
Last played on
Angel Band
The Stanley Brothers
Angel Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel Band
Last played on
Rank Strangers To Me
The Stanley Brothers
Rank Strangers To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rank Strangers To Me
Last played on
Nobody's Love is Like Mine
The Stanley Brothers
Nobody's Love is Like Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody's Love is Like Mine
Last played on
Love Me Darling Just Tonight
The Stanley Brothers
Love Me Darling Just Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Darling Just Tonight
Last played on
Come doen the Mountain Katie Daly
The Stanley Brothers
Come doen the Mountain Katie Daly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Raining Here This Morning
The Stanley Brothers
It's Raining Here This Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Raining Here This Morning
Last played on
Love Me Darling
The Stanley Brothers
Love Me Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Darling
Last played on
The Drunkard's Hell
The Stanley Brothers
The Drunkard's Hell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Drunkard's Hell
Last played on
Cool Water
Fleetwood Mac
Cool Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5r.jpglink
Cool Water
Last played on
Wake Up Sweetheart
The Stanley Brothers
Wake Up Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Up Sweetheart
Last played on
I'm Lost, I'll Never Find The Way
The Stanley Brothers
I'm Lost, I'll Never Find The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Girl
The Stanley Brothers
Baby Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Girl
Last played on
Never Again
The Stanley Brothers
Never Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Again
Last played on
Molly & Tenbrooks
The Stanley Brothers
Molly & Tenbrooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molly & Tenbrooks
Last played on
The Wicked Path Of Sin
The Stanley Brothers
The Wicked Path Of Sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wicked Path Of Sin
Last played on
The Little Glass of Wine
The Stanley Brothers
The Little Glass of Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Glass of Wine
Last played on
If I Lose
The Stanley Brothers
If I Lose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Lose
Last played on
Christmas Is Near
The Stanley Brothers
Christmas Is Near
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Is Near
Last played on
Little Maggie
The Stanley Brothers
Little Maggie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Maggie
Last played on
Don't Cheat In Our Hometown
The Stanley Brothers
Don't Cheat In Our Hometown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stanley Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist