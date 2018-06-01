Vanity 6Formed 1981. Disbanded 1983
Vanity 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f8f8cad-974f-4029-9014-1da7cc1861c7
Vanity 6 Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanity 6 was an American female vocal trio assembled by American musician Prince in mid–1981.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vanity 6 Tracks
Sort by
Nasty Girl
Vanity 6
Nasty Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nasty Girl
Last played on
3 x 2 = 6
Vanity 6
3 x 2 = 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 x 2 = 6
Last played on
Make Up
Vanity 6
Make Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Up
Last played on
Makeup
Vanity 6
Makeup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makeup
Last played on
Nasty Girl
Vanity 6
Nasty Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nasty Girl
Last played on
Vanity 6 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist