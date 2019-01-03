Neal Davies
Neal Davies Tracks
Trail by Jury
Arthur Sullivan
Trail by Jury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Trail by Jury
Last played on
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
Last played on
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
Orchestra
Last played on
Acis and Galatea: Act II. 'Wretched Lovers! Fate Has Past'
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act II. 'Wretched Lovers! Fate Has Past'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Acis and Galatea: Act II. 'Wretched Lovers! Fate Has Past'
Last played on
Trial by Jury; 'When I, good friends, was called to the bar'
Arthur Sullivan
Trial by Jury; 'When I, good friends, was called to the bar'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Trial by Jury; 'When I, good friends, was called to the bar'
Last played on
Jehova, quam mulit sunt hostes mei
Henry Purcell
Jehova, quam mulit sunt hostes mei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Jehova, quam mulit sunt hostes mei
Last played on
The Creation
Joseph Haydn
The Creation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
Last played on
Songs of Travel; No 2, Let Beauty Awake & No. 3 The Roadside Fire
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel; No 2, Let Beauty Awake & No. 3 The Roadside Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Songs of Travel; No 2, Let Beauty Awake & No. 3 The Roadside Fire
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
Songs of Travel: No. 7 Whither Must I Wander
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel: No. 7 Whither Must I Wander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Songs of Travel: No. 7 Whither Must I Wander
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
Samuel Barber
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
Last played on
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
Choir
Last played on
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Choir
Springtime on Funen - lyric humoresque for soloists, chorus and orchestra, Op.42
Carl Nielsen
Springtime on Funen - lyric humoresque for soloists, chorus and orchestra, Op.42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Springtime on Funen - lyric humoresque for soloists, chorus and orchestra, Op.42
Last played on
Rejoice in the Lord Alway, Bell Anthem
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord Alway, Bell Anthem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Rejoice in the Lord Alway, Bell Anthem
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Last played on
Sanctus (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sanctus (Mass in C minor, K 427)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sanctus (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Last played on
Il Vespero di Santa Cecilia: Deus in adiutorium; Cantantibus organis; Dixit Domi
Alessandro Scarlatti
Il Vespero di Santa Cecilia: Deus in adiutorium; Cantantibus organis; Dixit Domi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kl.jpglink
Il Vespero di Santa Cecilia: Deus in adiutorium; Cantantibus organis; Dixit Domi
Last played on
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Quoniam; Cum sancto Spiritu)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Quoniam; Cum sancto Spiritu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Quoniam; Cum sancto Spiritu)
Last played on
All hail, great Judge! (Trial by Jury)
Arthur Sullivan
All hail, great Judge! (Trial by Jury)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
All hail, great Judge! (Trial by Jury)
Choir
Last played on
The Creation - final Chorus
Joseph Haydn
The Creation - final Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation - final Chorus
Conductor
Last played on
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Ensemble
Last played on
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Ensemble
Last played on
Johannespassion Bwv.245, Part 2 Nos.28-32
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johannespassion Bwv.245, Part 2 Nos.28-32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Johannespassion Bwv.245, Part 2 Nos.28-32
Choir
Last played on
'My Lord and Master, let me ask Thee' from St John Passion BWV 245
Johann Sebastian Bach
'My Lord and Master, let me ask Thee' from St John Passion BWV 245
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
'My Lord and Master, let me ask Thee' from St John Passion BWV 245
Ensemble
Last played on
Mass in C minor - K427 Et incarnatus est
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C minor - K427 Et incarnatus est
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Mass in C minor - K427 Et incarnatus est
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Last played on
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Belshazzar's Feast
William Walton
Belshazzar's Feast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Belshazzar's Feast
Orchestra
Last played on
In the South (Alassio) (feat. Tasmin Little, Paul Watkins & Neal Davies) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
Edward Elgar
In the South (Alassio) (feat. Tasmin Little, Paul Watkins & Neal Davies) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt73.jpglink
In the South (Alassio) (feat. Tasmin Little, Paul Watkins & Neal Davies) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
Last played on
Requiem Op.9 Libera me
Maurice Duruflé
Requiem Op.9 Libera me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5dt.jpglink
Requiem Op.9 Libera me
Performer
Last played on
Requiem
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
Requiem in D minor (compl. Süssmayr) (Proms 2016)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem in D minor (compl. Süssmayr) (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem in D minor (compl. Süssmayr) (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Aria 'Per questa bella mano', K 612
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aria 'Per questa bella mano', K 612
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Aria 'Per questa bella mano', K 612
Last played on
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 2, no.19; In holder Anmut stehn [trio]
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 2, no.19; In holder Anmut stehn [trio]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 2, no.19; In holder Anmut stehn [trio]
Last played on
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 1 no.13; Die Himmel erzahlen
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 1 no.13; Die Himmel erzahlen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 1 no.13; Die Himmel erzahlen
Last played on
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
Last played on
The Buttercup - Serenade (from Cox and Box)
Arthur Sullivan
The Buttercup - Serenade (from Cox and Box)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Buttercup - Serenade (from Cox and Box)
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Berlioz’s ‘Lélio’
Glasgow City Halls
2019-02-17T22:07:38
17
Feb
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Berlioz’s ‘Lélio’
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-12-06T22:07:38
6
Dec
2018
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace
2018-09-01T22:07:38
1
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace
Proms 2018: Prom 41: Edward Gardner conducts Elgar & Vaughan Williams
Royal Albert Hall
12 Aug 2018
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-12T22:07:38
12
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 41: Edward Gardner conducts Elgar & Vaughan Williams
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Perth Concert Series: Beethoven's Ninth
Perth Concert Hall
22 Sep 2017
Perth Concert Hall
2017-09-22T22:07:38
22
Sep
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Perth Concert Series: Beethoven's Ninth
Perth Concert Hall
St David's Hall 2016-17: Belshazzar's Feast
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-12-01T22:07:38
1
Dec
2016
St David's Hall 2016-17: Belshazzar's Feast
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Back to artist