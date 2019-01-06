Karl JenkinsWelsh musician & composer. Born 17 February 1944
Karl Jenkins
1944-02-17
Karl Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Karl William Pamp Jenkins CBE (born 17 February 1944) is a Welsh musician and composer. His best known works include the song "Adiemus" and the Adiemus album series; Palladio; The Armed Man; and his Requiem.
Jenkins was educated in music at Cardiff University and the Royal Academy of Music, where he is a fellow and an associate. He was a member of the jazz-rock band Soft Machine. Jenkins has composed music for advertisement campaigns and has won the industry prize twice.
Karl Jenkins Performances & Interviews
Karl Jenkins Tracks
Cysga Di
Karl Jenkins
Cysga Di
Cysga Di
Performer
Last played on
Stella Natalis: Dona Nobis Pacem
Karl Jenkins
Stella Natalis: Dona Nobis Pacem
Stella Natalis: Dona Nobis Pacem
Last played on
Lament for Syria
Karl Jenkins
Lament for Syria
Lament for Syria
Last played on
For the Fallen
Karl Jenkins
For the Fallen
For the Fallen
Last played on
Palladio
Karl Jenkins
Palladio
Palladio
Last played on
The Armed Man-A Mass for Peace
Karl Jenkins
The Armed Man-A Mass for Peace
The Armed Man-A Mass for Peace
Last played on
Benedictus
Karl Jenkins
Benedictus
Benedictus
Last played on
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Karl Jenkins
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Last played on
Agnus Dei from The Armed Man
Karl Jenkins
Agnus Dei from The Armed Man
Agnus Dei from The Armed Man
Last played on
Benedictus - The Armed Man
Karl Jenkins
Benedictus - The Armed Man
Benedictus - The Armed Man
Choir
Last played on
The Protector (Stella Natalis)
Karl Jenkins
The Protector (Stella Natalis)
The Protector (Stella Natalis)
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
God shall wipe away all tears (The Armed Man)
Karl Jenkins
God shall wipe away all tears (The Armed Man)
God shall wipe away all tears (The Armed Man)
Last played on
Cantus triquetrus (Stella Natalis)
Karl Jenkins
Cantus triquetrus (Stella Natalis)
Cantus triquetrus (Stella Natalis)
Orchestra
Last played on
Inner peace
Karl Jenkins
Inner peace
Inner peace
Last played on
Song of the Spirit
London Philharmonic Chorus, Adiemus Orchestra of Europe & Karl Jenkins
Song of the Spirit
Song of the Spirit
Performer
Last played on
Benedictus from The Armed Man
Karl Jenkins
Benedictus from The Armed Man
Benedictus from The Armed Man
Last played on
Over the Stone - Concerto for harp, strings and percussion
Karl Jenkins
Over the Stone - Concerto for harp, strings and percussion
Over the Stone - Concerto for harp, strings and percussion
Last played on
Zarabanda
Adiemus Symphony Orchestra of Europe, London Philharmonic Choir & Karl Jenkins
Zarabanda
Zarabanda
Last played on
Chorale - Hymn
Karl Jenkins
Chorale - Hymn
Chorale - Hymn
Last played on
Palladio
Karl Jenkins
Palladio
Palladio
Last played on
Abide With hMe
Monk, Cory Band, Karl Jenkins & Philip Harper
Abide With hMe
Abide With hMe
Composer
Last played on
Palladio (1st mvt)
Karl Jenkins
Palladio (1st mvt)
Palladio (1st mvt)
Last played on
Sancta Mater from Stabat Mater
Karl Jenkins
Sancta Mater from Stabat Mater
Sancta Mater from Stabat Mater
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Concerto for euphonium and orchestra/brass band
Karl Jenkins
Concerto for euphonium and orchestra/brass band
Concerto for euphonium and orchestra/brass band
Last played on
The Armed Man, Benedictus
Karl Jenkins
The Armed Man, Benedictus
The Armed Man, Benedictus
Last played on
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Karl Jenkins
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Last played on
Lament For the Valley
Karl Jenkins
Lament For the Valley
Lament For the Valley
Last played on
Allegretto from Palladio
David Alberman
Allegretto from Palladio
Allegretto from Palladio
Last played on
Locus Iste
Karl Jenkins
Locus Iste
Locus Iste
Last played on
Cantata Memoria (Lux aeterna)
Karl Jenkins
Cantata Memoria (Lux aeterna)
Cantata Memoria (Lux aeterna)
Orchestra
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Feb
2019
Karl Jenkins
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
3
Mar
2019
Karl Jenkins
Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
10
Mar
2019
Karl Jenkins
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
16
Mar
2019
Karl Jenkins
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
13
Oct
2019
Karl Jenkins
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2018-10-06T22:19:36
6
Oct
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
