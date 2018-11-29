Jess Morgan singer-songwriter born in Norwich, England. She attended university in York and she regularly tours in the UK, Europe and the US.

Having first produced a number of home-recorded EPs and demos, Morgan was championed by BBC Radio DJs Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson, which instigated the recording and independent release of her first album All Swell in 2010. The record was co-produced with Norwegian producer-engineers Hans Petter (HP) Gundersen and Daniel Birkeland. Through her own indie label, Amateur Boxer Records, Morgan released a number of subsequent albums and EPs.

She released her second album Aye Me in 2012 was co-produced with Tom Hartley-Booth and funded via Pledge Music campaign. In the same, she toured alongside the Welsh band Paper Aeroplanes. Morgan launched her 2014 album Langa Langa, co-produced with Stephen MacLachlan, with a sold-out April launch show at Norwich Arts Centre and an extensive UK and European tour. Tracks from Langa Langa have been played by a number of British DJs who specialise in the genres of folk, roots and americana including the BBC Folk Show hosted by Mark Radcliffe. The Guardian has called Morgan's music "gorgeous country folk".