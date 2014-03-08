Scorpio RisingEarly 90s UK rock band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1994
Scorpio Rising
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f86f504-2476-4c08-b1cc-3050767fe0ed
Scorpio Rising Biography (Wikipedia)
Scorpio Rising were an English rock band from Birkenhead active from 1989 to 1994.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scorpio Rising Tracks
Sort by
EMOTIONAL PLANES
Scorpio Rising
EMOTIONAL PLANES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EMOTIONAL PLANES
Last played on
Dubcatcher (Oakenfold Instrumental Edit)
Scorpio Rising
Dubcatcher (Oakenfold Instrumental Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taksim Meydan
Scorpio Rising
Taksim Meydan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taksim Meydan
Last played on
Scorpio Rising Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist