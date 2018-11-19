Wynonie Harris (August 24, 1915, Omaha, Nebraska – June 14, 1969), was an American blues shouter and rhythm-and-blues singer of upbeat songs, featuring humorous, often ribald lyrics. He had fifteen Top 10 hits between 1946 and 1952. Harris is attributed by many music scholars to be one of the founding fathers of rock and roll.

His dirty blues repertoire included "Lolly Pop Mama" (1948), "I Like My Baby's Pudding (1950), "Sittin on It All the Time" (1950), "Keep On Churnin'" (1952), and "Wasn't That Good" (1953).