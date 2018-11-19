Wynonie HarrisBorn 24 August 1915. Died 14 June 1969
Wynonie Harris
1915-08-24
Wynonie Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Wynonie Harris (August 24, 1915, Omaha, Nebraska – June 14, 1969), was an American blues shouter and rhythm-and-blues singer of upbeat songs, featuring humorous, often ribald lyrics. He had fifteen Top 10 hits between 1946 and 1952. Harris is attributed by many music scholars to be one of the founding fathers of rock and roll.
His dirty blues repertoire included "Lolly Pop Mama" (1948), "I Like My Baby's Pudding (1950), "Sittin on It All the Time" (1950), "Keep On Churnin'" (1952), and "Wasn't That Good" (1953).
Wynonie Harris Tracks
Shake That Thing
Wynonie Harris
Shake That Thing
Shake That Thing
I Feel That Old Age Coming On (Take 1)
Wynonie Harris
I Feel That Old Age Coming On (Take 1)
Bring It Back
Wynonie Harris
Bring It Back
Bring It Back
Lovin' Machine
Wynonie Harris
Lovin' Machine
Lovin' Machine
Bloodshot Eyes
Wynonie Harris
Bloodshot Eyes
Bloodshot Eyes
Good Rockin' Tonight
Wynonie Harris
Good Rockin' Tonight
Good Rockin' Tonight
Triflin' Woman
Wynonie Harris
Triflin' Woman
Triflin' Woman
Adam Come & Get Your Rib
Wynonie Harris
Adam Come & Get Your Rib
Adam Come & Get Your Rib
Keep-A-Talkin'
Wynonie Harris
Keep-A-Talkin'
Keep-A-Talkin'
Grandma Plays The Numbers
Wynonie Harris
Grandma Plays The Numbers
Grandma Plays The Numbers
I Like My Baby's Pudding
Wynonie Harris
I Like My Baby's Pudding
I Like My Baby's Pudding
Lollipop Mama
Wynonie Harris
Lollipop Mama
Lollipop Mama
Blowin To California
Wynonie Harris
Blowin To California
Blowin To California
Adam Come And Get Your Rib
Wynonie Harris
Adam Come And Get Your Rib
Adam Come And Get Your Rib
Night train
Wynonie Harris
Night train
Night train
Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well
Wynonie Harris
Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well
Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well
(I Don't Stand A) Ghost Of A Chance
Wynonie Harris
(I Don't Stand A) Ghost Of A Chance
(I Don't Stand A) Ghost Of A Chance
I Want To Love You Baby
Wynonie Harris
I Want To Love You Baby
Rock Mr Blues
Wynonie Harris
Rock Mr Blues
Rock Mr Blues
All She Wants To Do Is Rock
Wynonie Harris
All She Wants To Do Is Rock
All She Wants To Do Is Rock
Tell A Whale Of A Tale
Wynonie Harris
Tell A Whale Of A Tale
Tell A Whale Of A Tale
(I Don't Stand A) Ghost Of A Chance With You
Wynonie Harris
(I Don't Stand A) Ghost Of A Chance With You
Git With The Grits
Wynonie Harris
Git With The Grits
Git With The Grits
Good Morning Judge
Wynonie Harris
Good Morning Judge
A Tale Of Woe
Wynonie Harris
A Tale Of Woe
A Tale Of Woe
Quiet Whiskey
Wynonie Harris
Quiet Whiskey
Quiet Whiskey
