Distorted MindsPhilippines punk band. Formed 10 June 1983. Disbanded 10 October 1988
Distorted Minds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f808b80-4f23-466b-9f87-d2561755ec0b
Distorted Minds Tracks
Sort by
Warning Remix
Distorted Minds
Warning Remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warning Remix
Last played on
Revolution
Distorted Minds
Revolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revolution
Last played on
Distorted Minds Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist