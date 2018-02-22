Angela MeadeSoprano
Angela Meade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f7910d8-c729-4ade-963e-b429631c7793
Angela Meade Biography (Wikipedia)
Angela Meade (born 1977) is an American operatic soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angela Meade Tracks
Sort by
Il Pirat:a Act 2
Vincenzo Bellini
Il Pirat:a Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Il Pirat:a Act 2
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Il Pirata: Act 1
Vincenzo Bellini
Il Pirata: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Il Pirata: Act 1
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 23: Verdi – Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-02T22:27:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm82v.jpg
2
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 23: Verdi – Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4hzc
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2014-11-16T22:27:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rn8h4.jpg
16
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
16:00
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evjdgw
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2014-11-14T22:27:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qcyj4.jpg
14
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egpv4f
City Halls
2014-11-13T22:27:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tdg2s.jpg
13
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
Back to artist